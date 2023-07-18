Gardaí called to anti-asylum protest in south Dublin as building damaged

Gardaí were maintaining a presence in Ballybrack village on Tuesday evening due to an ongoing protest.

Videos posted on social media earlier today showed a large crowd which gathered to demonstrate against the provision of refugee and asylum seeker accommodation in the area.

Footage has also emerged of a building that was badly damaged. It’s understood the Ridge Hall building was targeted because some believed it was being repurposed to accommodate asylum seekers. The videos show smashed videos and uniformed Gardaí protecting the premises.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill denounced the incident on Twitter.

“Unacceptable destruction and disruption in Ballybrack tonight. Always happy to engage in a constructive way but vandalism of an empty building in an effort to frighten and intimidate local residents is not the way forward,” she wrote.

Deputy Carroll MacNeill said she has sought further information from the Department of Housing and the Department of Equality and Integration. “Following an initial update tonight”, she said Ridge Hall is currently being refurbished under the Department of Housing “with Equality not yet notified of it's availability yet”.

"In the meantime, delighted to see positive integration of refugees in Eblana Avenue, with some recently being accepted into Dún Laoghaire Further Education Institute. And no protests welcome on Eblana Avenue tomorrow for anyone cooking up any ideas. #RefugeesWelcome,” she said, referring to the use of a building in Dún Laoghaire town to house asylum seekers.

Many locals and business owners were said to have been very unhappy with the protest, as it took over the village, from just after 5pm. As a result, a number of roads were blocked which caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

“Gardaí remain at the scene of an ongoing incident in Ballybrack which began earlier today. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.