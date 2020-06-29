Gardaí building case against crime boss Daniel Kinahan as three associates are jailed

Gardaí are building a case against crime boss Daniel Kinahan in relation to his role as a major figure in organised crime.

The Irish Independent can reveal gardaí are looking to question Kinahan as part of a number of investigations, but detectives are also now building a file with hopes of charging him with membership of and directing an organised crime group.

Sources said a large amount of material had been gathered already and gardaí were focusing on charging the head of the Kinahan organised crime gang under anti-gangland legislation.

It came as a senior garda yesterday declared the force's continued determination to crush the international crime gang that has "wrecked the lives of so many people in the community from where they came from themselves".

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations, made the comment following the conviction of three Kinahan associates yesterday for their part in a plot to murder Patrick 'Patsy' Hutch Senior.

He said: "The people in the hierarchy of the crime group will be targeted, and while I may not mention any name in particular until such time as [there are] criminal charges, if we gather sufficient evidence, clearly the hierarchy of these organised crime groups are being targeted by us.

"It is ultimately our aim to dismantle the entire crime group.

"We have achieved some considerable success to date."

Yesterday Mr Justice Tony Hunt imposed sentences totalling 19 years on three men who took part in the Kinahan cartel plot to murder Mr Hutch.

He said the cartel was a cynical criminal organisation that preyed on "desperate and foolish" individuals in the recruitment of "dispensable footsoldiers".

Michael Burns (43) was jailed for nine years while Stephen Curtis (32) and Ciaran O'Driscoll (25) were both sentenced to five years each for their role in the plot.

Mr Justice Hunt said the Special Criminal Court was satisfied that the three men were working for the Kinahan organised crime gang, which is involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

He said the gang operated in cells or sub-cells based on a hierarchical structure and was prepared to use violence up to and including murder to achieve its aims.

Burns, of no fixed abode, O'Driscoll, of Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, and Curtis, of Bellman's Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1, admitted to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities intended to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation, or any of its members, namely the murder of Mr Hutch within the State between February 1 and March 10, 2018, both dates inclusive.

Burns pleaded guilty to passing instructions to one or more members of a criminal organisation and of acting as a conduit for communications by providing phones.

He also admitted transporting one or more members of a criminal organisation, moving one or more vehicles for subsequent use by one or more members of a criminal organisation, and planning or assisting in planning the intended shooting of Mr Hutch.

O'Driscoll pleaded guilty to agreeing to act as a lookout and to helping plan the intended shooting.