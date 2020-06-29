| 10.8°C Dublin

Gardaí building case against crime boss Daniel Kinahan as three associates are jailed

Three men jailed for plot to murder Patsy Hutch

Patsy Hutch

Ciaran O'Driscoll

Michael Burns

Stephen Curtis

Patsy Hutch

Robin Schiller and Alison O'Riordan

Gardaí are building a case against crime boss Daniel Kinahan in relation to his role as a major figure in organised crime.

The Irish Independent can reveal gardaí are looking to question Kinahan as part of a number of investigations, but detectives are also now building a file with hopes of charging him with membership of and directing an organised crime group.

Sources said a large amount of material had been gathered already and gardaí were focusing on charging the head of the Kinahan organised crime gang under anti-gangland legislation.