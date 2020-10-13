Gardaí break up post-match dinner of 30 people from Roscommon GAA

Gardaí broke up a dinner of some 30 people that took place after a match in Co Roscommon.

The Roscommon senior team went head-to-head in a challenge match against Donegal on Saturday in Sligo and after the game was over, members of Roscommon GAA, including players, stopped by in Boyle, Co Roscommon, for a post-match meal.

Around 30 people attended the dinner in St Joseph's Hall in Boyle, where they ate chicken curry and salad, which was "nothing fancy", according to Roscommon GAA.

Following reports of potential breaches of coronavirus guidelines, gardaí attended the hall at around 4.30pm and "a group of people" agreed to leave.

A Garda investigation is now under way, focusing on the organisers of the event.

Roscommon GAA maintains the group were "socially ­distant" while eating the meal in the hall.

"Roscommon GAA are preparing to play Armagh next Saturday in the National Football League Division Two. As part of the preparation our senior football team played a challenge match against Donegal in Sligo on Saturday," said a spokesperson for Roscommon GAA.

"After the match was played, the Roscommon team consumed a meal in St Joseph's Hall Boyle, where the members of the group sat socially distant and ate their food.

"Each action was carried out in full compliance with the Covid protocols for elite sports. The Roscommon Senior Inter County Football Team is considered an elite team under the Covid protocols.

"Roscommon GAA are committed to compliance and adherence to the guidelines as issued by both the Government and the GAA."

When asked how many people were in attendance at the dinner, the spokesperson said it was a "post-match meal" and that players, including management, were in attendance.

"It wasn't a dinner, per se, it was a post-match meal. Chicken curry and rice with a bit of salad in a disposable box and a plastic fork/spoon, nothing fancy, circa 30 people, players, management," the spokesperson added.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí attended a premises in Boyle following reports of potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

