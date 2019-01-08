Gardai begin land search for missing woman (46)

Gardai have commenced a land search and excavation in Co Donegal as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre O’Flaherty.

Ms O’Flaherty (46) from Ballymagarry, Strabane, Co Tyrone was reported missing on January 11 2009 in Moville, Co Donegal.

The search will be carried out by members of the Donegal Divisional Search Team and Garda Technical Bureau along with private contractors and is expected to last up to 5 days.

An Garda Síochána said they are liaising closely with the relevant family and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardai added that the development continues to form part of a 'Missing Person' investigation and there is no change of status to the investigation.

The family of Ms O’Flaherty have requested that their privacy be respected at this time.

