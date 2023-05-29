Gardaí begin criminal probe as Cork City to ban fans who chanted vile songs about Shamrock Rovers manager’s son

Four ringleaders identified and officials are now working to confirm their names

Tunde Owolabi of Cork City is tackled by Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the game. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A number of football supporters who chanted vile songs about the cancer battle of a rival club manager’s son have been identified through CCTV footage, social media and eyewitness evidence.

Cork City said it would take “appropriate action” against the fans identified as being involved in the sick chants about nine-year-old Josh Bradley, the son of Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen Bradley, last Friday night.

Gardaí have also now begun an investigation.

Cork are now considering the imposition of lifetime bans on the fans involved from their Turner’s Cross grounds.

Josh underwent treatment for leukaemia last year, and Mr Bradley admitted he was shocked by the vile chants directed at the team as they left the Cork grounds.

“It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son,” he said after the match.

“You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine. But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them [the fans involved] banned for life. That’s disgusting.

“That has no place in football or society. That is disgusting behaviour.”

Cork City owner Dermot Usher expressed his disgust at the chant

When brave Josh’s leukaemia battle was revealed last year, a number of League of Ireland clubs and supporters associations organised fundraisers for cancer charities.

Cork officials said they were sickened by the nature of the chants.

The club launched an investigation and after the game offered a full apology to Mr Bradley and his family.

“Cork City wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium after tonight’s match,” a club spokesperson said.

“The club will work with all the relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved. On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr Bradley for the actions of these individuals.”

Lifetime bans will be handed out to anyone connected with this

The Corner Flag pub, whose premises is located next to the Cork ground, said its bar and security staff had identified some of those involved and were liaising with Cork City FC and gardaí.

CCTV footage is also set to play a central role in the investigation.

In a statement released via Facebook, the pub said: “We utterly condemn the vile, disgusting chants directed at Stephen Bradley from a group of individuals who entered our premises after the Cork City FC and Shamrock Rovers game last night.

Tunde Owolabi of Cork City is tackled by Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers during the game. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Our staff and security team have identified those involved and we are working closely with the club and gardaí to ensure the appropriate action is taken.

“On behalf of ‘The Corner Flag’ we apologise to Stephen Bradley and his family and we will support him and the club and relevant authorities in any way we can.”

It is understood four ringleaders have been identified, and officials are now working to confirm their names.

The owner of Cork City FC, Dermot Usher, a Kildare-based businessman, said he was appalled by what had happened.

“I was too annoyed to comment last night – these people are not Cork City fans,” he said. “This is not a true reflection of what Cork City FC and the people are. Lifetime bans will be handed out to anyone connected with this.”

Cork won the match 1-0 although the champions had to play with eight men for the last 25 minutes due to having three players sent off.

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation. After the match the coach said that he would be making a police complaint and gardaí had been carrying out enquiries over the weekend.

Earlier today a Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are "aware of an incident that took place" following the match on Friday night, and that enquiries are ongoing.

In an updated statement this afternoon a spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Bridewell, Co Cork, are investigating an incident that took place following a football match at Turners Cross, Co Cork, on Friday night 26th May, 2023.

"Investigations are ongoing," they added.