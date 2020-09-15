Gardaí awaiting instructions on how to police Government’s Covid-19 plan in Dublin

The increased policing will see more officers out on foot, in car and on bike throughout the county. Picture: Arthur Carron

Senior Garda officers are awaiting new public health regulations to determine how they will police the measures being introduced in the latest Government plan to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in Dublin.

Gardaí have already increased the number of high-visibility patrols by members of the force on foot or by bicycle as well as in cars in the capital.

This move has been taken to support the public-health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and people gathering in large groups.

But officers say that many of the provisions at the moment are merely guidelines and they cannot, for example, go into a private house to check on the number of people there without the consent of the owner or clear evidence that there has been a breach of the law.

And they cannot force a group of people, larger in number than those stipulated in the guidelines, to disperse unless they are in breach of public order or other criminal legislation.

Deputy Garda Commissioner in charge of policing and security, John Twomey has reiterated that the gardai will continue to adopt a graduated policing response, based on the force’s tradition of policing by consent.

He said this had resulted in officers being seen to engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce.

The existing high-visibility policing plan for Dublin does not include the re-introduction of Operation Fanacht, which resulted in a huge level of public compliance among motorists when it was in place for the lockdown, as there are no travel restrictions currently in operation.

This means that while garda mobile patrols will keep an eye on the number of vehicles leaving the county, particularly at weekends on the roads leading to popular getaway spots, they will not be manning checkpoints with the aim of stopping motorists and forcing them to turn back if they do not have good reason to leave Dublin.

However, it is expected that some of the existing regulations will be extended in the coming days, including allowing gardaí to make greater checks on the compliance of pubs following the relaxation of restrictions.

Under the Government’s announcement yesterday, the country is being placed in category two of a five-level plan with some additional restrictions on the capital.

But it is likely that an area would have to be moved into category four or five before measures could be introduced allowing gardaí to take tougher action, such as making arrests for clear breaches of the public-health regulations.

If gardaí establish potential breaches of the regulations in the coming days, officers will investigate and then prepare a file in each case for the attention of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“We will adhere to the policing plan we have in place while waiting to see what the government intends to do in terms of new regulations,” one senior officer said last night.

Online Editors