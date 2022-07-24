Gardaí attend scene of serious road collision in Kerry

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road collision which occurred in Kerry today.

The single vehicle crash happened in Duagh, just outside Listowel, at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

It’s understood that serious injuries have been reported and emergency services remain at the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said that the collision occurred on the R555 at Duagh.

“The incident occurred at approximately 2.50pm this afternoon, Sunday 24 July 2022.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place,” the spokeswoman stated.