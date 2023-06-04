Gardaí attend public order incident on Burrow Beach in Dublin

Gardaí are maintaining a presence on Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin, this evening following an earlier public order incident.

Video footage emerged online showing a mass brawl on the packed beach.

A garda spokeswoman said officers responded to a public order incident on the beach earlier this evening.

"Uniform gardaí from the Raheny District and the Public Order Unit attended the scene. A large number of people who were gathered on the beach have been dispersed from the area.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

She said gardaí do no comment on “third party social media”.

“Gardaí from the Raheny District are maintaining a presence in the area of Burrow Beach this evening as part of ongoing high-visibility patrols under Operation Irene,” said the spokeswoman.

“Gardaí in Raheny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them in Raheny garda station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”