Gardaí arrested more than 500 people in Dublin last week after vow to crack down on street violence

Gardaí have said they have arrested more than 500 people in the last week alone, as they gave an update on policing in the capital in the wake of a number of high-profile attacks.

Although the Garda statement this morning did not mention the pledge for more high-profile policing in the wake of a number of serious assaults in the capital, it comes after an announcement by Justice Minister Helen McEntee of a new funding package of up to €10m specifically targeted at increasing Garda visibility in Dublin.

Giving in-depth detail, the force said that gardaí on duty in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) made 509 arrests last week, with 89 of those having been arrested for drug trafficking.

The figures covering July 28 to August 3 also showed that the gardaí on patrol in the DMR conducted 689 searches, with approximately 500 of those being under the Drugs Act.

There were 62 occasions on which a person was searched, while there were 36 searches of premises, vehicles and vessels without a warrant, and 87 searches with a warrant.

During this period, 1,538 patrols were carried out, 57 of which were part of Operation Citizen and 154 Operation Saul. Operation Citizen is an ongoing operation to target anti-social behaviour, while Operation Saul deals with public transport specifically.

Gardaí in Dublin also mounted 196 road safety checkpoints.

Assistant Commissioner, DMR, Angela Willis said: "This amount and variety of operational activity in one week across the Dublin region shows the dedication of Gardaí to actively work in communities to keep people safe. It reflects the work that is undertaken every week by Gardaí in Dublin.

“In the last week alone, this has seen significant amounts of drugs taken off the streets, lives protected on our roads, and enabled people and communities to enjoy a variety of events safely.”

Throughout last week, gardaí in the DMR made a number of drug seizures and arrests.

In one instance, three men were arrested by the gardaí in three seperate robbery incidents in the city, all of whom have been charged and have appeared before the courts.

On August 2 in Parnell street, a male in possession of drugs worth €17,660 was charged. Gardaí said on the same day, they responded to a burglary call in Dublin 8, in which a male was disturbed and had fled from the house. This man was later located. He was arrested and charged.

Other arrests made were on August 3 where members of the Ballymun Drugs Unit observed a male run from a car and into an apartment block.

The apartment block and car were observed for a period of time before it was searched and stopped and arrested the man who was in possession of €61,200 worth of drugs.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 8th

Two other searches were made on the same day, one of which was conducted in the Donaghmede area which resulted in the seizure of combined drugs valued at €39,400. One male was arrested and detained.

Gardaí obtained a warrant and searched an address in the Clondalkin area where a man was arrested for the possession of €83,000 worth of cannabis, with approximately €16,000 in cash seized.

Alongside these activities, gardaí also attended nine protests as well as several high-profile sporting events at venues around the region.

The funding allocated by Minister McEntee allowed immediately for 240,000 extra garda hours, or 20,000 extra garda shifts in Dublin.

It came after several recent attacks that led to criticism of policing in the city.

They included attacks on Stephen Termini (57) from Buffalo, New York, was assaulted in an unprovoked assault on July 19 and is still in a serious condition in hospital with fears he could lose an eye. Three teenage boys are before the courts in relation to that assault.

Two weeks prior, Oleksandr Hrekov (23) was attacked in Dublin city centre shortly after performing at the Abbey Theatre.

On increasing Garda visibility, the Justice Minister said at the time: “Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of Gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities.”