Gardaí arrest two men in Co Carlow following investigation into human trafficking

Gardaí have arrested two men in Co Carlow as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station after a search operation on Monday.

They are currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station while a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“As part of the ongoing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity, officers attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU), at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), conducted a search and arrest operation in County Carlow, on Monday,” gardaí said.

“In the course of the operation two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Gardaí have also issued an appeal to anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.

They said any incidents of human trafficking will be treated with “the utmost sensitivity”.