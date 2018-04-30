Gardai arrest two men after burglars target elderly people
Two men have been arrested by gardai investigating two aggravated burglaries against elderly people that happened within minutes of each other in Co Cavan.
The first incident happened in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 7pm yesterday when an elderly man was targeted and threatened with a gun.
A quantity of cash was taken in the raid but the victim was not physically injured.
Within minutes of this incident two men targeted another house in the area and threatened an elderly woman.
It is understood that she was told by the raiders they were armed.
The gang escaped with a quantity of cash and personal belongings and the woman was not physically harmed but was left shaken by the incident.
Gardai responding to emergency calls about both incidents arrested two men in the Ballyjamesduff area and they have been detained for questioning.
Online Editors