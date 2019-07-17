Gardai arrest three men for alleged car theft after M50 chase

Three men have been arrested by gardai following an early morning car chase.

Three men have been arrested by gardai following an early morning car chase.

A car - allegedly stolen in Drimnagh last week - was spotted by gardai in Leixlip in the early hours of this morning but failed to stop.

The car was eventually intercepted in south west Dublin following an operation involving several garda units, with the three occupants arrested.

They are currently detained at Ronanstown garda station.

"Three men have been arrested in Dublin by Gardaí investigating the theft of a car in the Drimnagh area on the 8/7/2019," a garda spokesman said.

"The three occupants of the car (two late teen & one mid 20s) were arrested and are currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station. All three are expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning (17/7/2019) charged in connection with the case," he added.

Online Editors