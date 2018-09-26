News Irish News

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Gardai arrest three men as machine gun and pistol seized

Stock photo: Niall Carson/PA
Amy Molloy

Gardaí have arrested three men after two guns and a quantity of ammunition were seized in Co Longford.

Members of the Special Detective Unit stopped a vehicle in the Drumlish area and the driver, a man in his early 40s, was arrested after gardai uncovered the ammunition.

Gardai conducted a follow up search in a home and two firearms, a machine gun and a pistol, were recovered.

Two men in their 30s and 60s were arrested and are being detained at Longford and Granard garda stations.

Searches are continuing.

Online Editors

