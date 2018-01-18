Gardai arrest three following burglary of tools from building site
Gardai have arrested three men following a burglary at a building site in Wicklow.
Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau, working as part of Operation Thor, arrested three men this evening in Newtownmountkennedy.
The three men, aged 19, 34 and 43, were arrested following a burglary at a building site in the area.
According to gardai property, including a number of tools, were recovered.
The three men are detained at Bray garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
Gardai have confirmed investigations are ongoing.
