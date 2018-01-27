Gardai arrest three following armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy
Gardaí have arrested three men following the armed robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin.
According to gardai three men entered the pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack, Dublin 17 at 6pm on Friday January 26, wearing balaclavas.
Gardai say the raiders threatened staff with knives and demanded that they hand over money and drugs.
Gardaí responded to the incident and arrested two men at the scene and a third man a short distance away as he was attempting to flee along with property, which was recovered along with the weapons used.
The three men, two in their 30s and one in their 20s have been detained at Raheny and Clontarf garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
