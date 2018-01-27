Gardai arrest three following armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy

According to gardai three men entered the pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack, Dublin 17 at 6pm on Friday January 26, wearing balaclavas.

Gardai say the raiders threatened staff with knives and demanded that they hand over money and drugs.

Gardaí responded to the incident and arrested two men at the scene and a third man a short distance away as he was attempting to flee along with property, which was recovered along with the weapons used.