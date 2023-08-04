Gardaí arrest teenager and man (20s) in relation to ongoing investigation into multiple burglaries

Gardaí have arrested two males in relation to an ongoing investigation into a number of burglaries that occurred in west Donegal between January and August of this year.

The arrests were made this morning following a planned operation by gardaí in Ballyshannon.

A male teenage juvenile and a man, aged in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of committing a number of burglaries in the Kilcar and Ardara areas of West Donegal.

A number of items of stolen property were also recovered during this morning’s planned operation.

The two males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in County Donegal.

Investigations are ongoing.

