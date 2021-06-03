Gardai arrest man suspected of sending local politician lewd photograph on social media

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, following the arrest of a man suspected of harassing a local politician by sending her a lewd photograph via social media.

Last month, Elisa O’Donovan, an elected representative on Limerick City and Council, made a complaint to gardaí that she received an unsolicited picture message via WhatsApp, on May 1.

Cllr O’Donovan had tweeted at the time:

“This is incredibly intrusive. Cyberflashing is an act of sexual violence and it shouldn’t be acceptable. This is disgusting...don’t send unsolicited sexual images to people you do not know. I am reporting this to the Guards,” she added.

Cllr O’Donovan, who was first elected to the Council in 2019 as a Social Democrats candidate, said similar incidents had “been happening since I got elected really, but I’ve only started highlighting it this year as ignoring it doesn’t make it stop”.

On May 7, Cllr O’Donovan tweeted: “I will never apologise for using my platform as an elected rep to highlight the sexual violence women are exposed to. The only way we change things for the next generation is by highlighting cyberflashing and saying it is wrong and unacceptable.”

Gardaí have confirmed they arrested a man in his 30s this week as part of their ongoing investigations into Cllr O’Donovan’s complaint.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his late 30s has been arrested in connection with the alleged online harassment of a public representative in County Limerick.”

“The man was detained at Henry Street Garda Station. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” added the garda spokesman.

Cllr O’Donovan confirmed via Twitter that she has been “notified by @gardainfo that an individual has been arrested in relation to this cyberflashing incident”.

“I am very grateful for all their hard work, I hope this action sends a strong message to others that cyber flashing is sexual harassment and is wrong,” she added.