Gardai arrest man over alleged day-time rape of 75-year-old woman

Gardai have arrested a 49-year old Co Mayo man concerning the alleged day-time rape of a 75-year-old woman in Ennis last Thursday.

It is understood that the man lured the woman into his car under false pretences outside Ennis public library which is located opposite a secondary school for girls, the Coláiste Muire at around 11.30 on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that the man then brought the woman in his car to a car-park located behind Ennis Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre one kilometre away where the alleged rape took place.

The man had stopped his car at Ennis General Hospital and St Joseph's Hospital before reaching the leisure centre car-park with the woman.

However later on Thursday, the alert was raised by the pensioner - who did not know the man - and Gardai were able to identify the man’s car through Garda CCTV footage located at the McDonald’s roundabout in Ennis which is only 100 metres from the leisure centre.

Chief Supt of the Clare Garda Division, John Kerin has confirmed that a male has been arrested in relation to the alleged rape in Ennis and brought to a Garda Station in Co Mayo for questioning.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and Chief Supt Kerin confirmed that the man was released without charge on Saturday lunchtime and he stated that a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the earliest opportunity.

Chief Supt Kerin said that Gardai are “not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation”.

Chief Supt Kerin declined to comment on the circumstances around the alleged rape for operational reasons.

On hearing details concerning the alleged rape, chairperson of the Clare Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Mary Howard (FG) said on Sunday: “I am genuinely shocked to my core to hear about this. I am heart-broken for the woman that something like this would happen to her at this stage of her life. I hope that she is getting all the support from the various services at this time.”

Cllr Howard added: “What happened to this totally unsuspecting older lady was heinous and it is just unconscionable that someone would lure an elderly woman and carry out this horrendous crime against her.”

An Ennis-based member of Clare Co Council, Cllr Howard said: “The circumstances in this case are quite unbelievable as there would be families with children going in and coming out of the leisure centre car-park at 11.30 in the morning.”

She added: "I’m devastated that someone would do this to an elderly lady - it is not a society that I want to be part of."

Cllr Howard said: “You hear of such crimes in big urban areas, but not here in the west of Clare and in one of the safest towns in Ireland where there is an extremely good Garda presence.”

