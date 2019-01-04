Gardaí are investigating the death of a young woman in Co Donegal.

Gardai arrest man following death of young woman in Co Donegal

The woman (27) was discovered in the Killygordon area this morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene pending an examination.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Letterkenny Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been notified and will be carrying out a technical examination at the scene today.

Local Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan told Highland Radio that the local community in Donegal is "very distressed".

"In the early hours of this morning, people were awoken by gardai and ambulances arriving.

"People are very distressed and shocked in the area. It's a very quiet area, it would be very seldom that you would hear any rumpus. It's a small area between Ballybofey and Strabane."

