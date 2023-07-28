Gardaí arrest man after motorcyclist (70s) killed in road crash in Co Clare

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Clare yesterday and another man is due in court this morning in relation to the incident.

The man, a motorcyclist aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am yesterday on the N67 at Ballyvaughan.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has been conducted.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in Co Clare.

He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 at Ballyvaughan between 10am and 10:45am on Thursday 27th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 0659080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.