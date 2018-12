An investigation is underway into the alleged sexual assault of a youth in the Munster area.

An investigation is underway into the alleged sexual assault of a youth in the Munster area.

Gardai arrest man (50s) over alleged sexual assault of youth

The alleged assault is understood to have occurred in a house in the Munster area.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Gardai confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Gardai said a man in his 50s was arrested and he was later released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Online Editors