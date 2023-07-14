Gardaí arrest man (30s) after taxi driver allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned in Dublin city centre.

The incident occurred on Fitzgibbon Street, Dublin 1, in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2am.

A garda spokesperson said it is understood one man, aged in his 50s, was "held and against his will and assaulted" by a man, aged in his 30s, after he got into the taxi, which had travelled from West Dublin into the city centre.

“The taxi driver managed to alert gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested. The taxi driver was threatened and assaulted during the incident,” the spokesperson said.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene and conveyed to a Garda station in the city centre.

He remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into this incident are still ongoing.