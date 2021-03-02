Gardaí arrest man (30) on suspicion of throwing firework at anti-lockdown protest

Gardai have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly threw a firework at gardai during Saturday’s anti-lockdown riot in Dublin City centre.

The Dun Laoghaire man is being held at Irishtown Garda Station after his arrest this morning.

Gardai said in a statement that he is detained and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Before his arrest this morning, the suspect was last seen by gardai on Saturday in the city centre “running at speed” shortly after the firework incident, in which gardai were lucky not to be seriously injured.

A search had been in place for the south Dublin man since Saturday. Two properties were raided in the Dun Laoghaire area on Monday morning when members of the Armed Support Unit, backed up investigating gardai, carried out early morning searches of the homes.

However the suspect, who is previously known to gardai, was not present in either property yesterday.

A photograph of the suspect was widely distributed among gardaí on Saturday night and it is likely that he could face a number of serious charges including a reckless endangerment charge in relation to the incident.

Senior sources say that gardai expect to make a number of other arrests in relation to Saturday’s ugly protest.

A massive investigation is ongoing into the riot which happened at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday. The riot led to three gardai being injured, 23 people being arrested and 13 people being charged with public order offences, including a 68-year-old Shankill-based dentist.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to meet garda representatives tomorrow over the violent protest.

In a statement released yesterday, An Garda Síochána said: "The Commissioner is meeting with the GRA and AGSI on Wednesday on a number of matters including the violent protest on Saturday."

The Garda Representative Association had earlier requested an urgent meeting with the commissioner and Minister for Justice to discuss the type of risk and injury that members were exposed to on Saturday.

A total of 125 gardaí, including multiple public order units from across the city, were present in the city centre to police the protest.

Saturday’s protest was organised online by a group called RiseUp Éireann who called it a "Unite the Tribes" event and, in the aftermath of the shocking violence, the group took to social media to announce that the demonstration was a success.

Online Editors