Gardai arrest man (20s) after 32K drugs seizure

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized approximately €32,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

At approximately 7pm on Wednesday, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in Magners Hill, Youghal, Co Cork.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €32,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Youghal District Court this morning at 10:30am.

