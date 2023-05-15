Gardaí arrest four people in connection with fatal shooting of Gary Carey last year

Four people have been arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Gary Carey (41) last year.

Two men in their 20s and two women – one in her 20s and one in her 30s – were arrested by Gardaí this morning in connection with the killing.

Mr Carey was shot in an underground car park of a premises on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Friday, June 24.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries at St James’ Hospital on August 5.

Witnesses reported hearing up to eight shots close to 11:30am before Carey, who was from the nearby Islandbridge area of the capital, was discovered critically injured.

The case has been the subject of a major investigation.

His younger brother, Darren Carey (20), was one of two men murdered in the “Canal Murders” in 2000.

Gary, who was a father of three, is buried alongside his brother Darren in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Last June’s fatal shooting was the third time Gary Carey had been shot at in the space of 15 months.

A garda spokesperson said today: “Two men in their 20s and two women in their 20s and 30s are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in various Garda stations across Dublin city.”