Gardaí are hunting man behind hoax bomb threats in Dublin

Gardaí are attempting to identify a man who is suspected of making multiple hoax bomb threats to Government offices in recent weeks.

In the latest incident on Friday, several Government departments were evacuated after claims that a bomb had been placed under a desk.

The Departments of the Taoiseach, Justice and Enterprise were all cleared before the alert was deemed to be a hoax while the Labour Court was also evacuated.

Gardaí believe the threats came from the same individual and are investigating if he was also behind a series of other hoax calls in recent weeks.

One source told the Irish Independent: “The bogus calls were made on a private number, one claim made was that a bomb had been placed underneath a desk in the office and that it was going to go off within 10 minutes.

“The matter was cleared up fairly quickly and deemed to be a hoax threat but gardaí are attempting to identify the individual in this case. It is a serious matter.

“Other hoax calls have been made in the past two weeks or so and it’s suspected that they are all being made by the same individual although that still has to be confirmed.”

It is understood that one of the phone calls that was made lasted just seconds with the caller making the bomb threat before hanging up the phone.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent that “investigations are ongoing” into the incidents at this time.

In a statement last week, a spokesman said: “Gardaí are aware of a number of security alerts at Government Buildings this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023.

“Following further enquiries An Garda Síochána is satisfied that all of the alerts have been deemed as hoax and the areas have been declared safe.”

Threats were made to offices located in different areas of Dublin city centre, including the Department of Justice on St Stephen’s Green.

The Department of Higher Education was also evacuated as a precaution.

It is located next door to the Justice building although it was not itself the subject of a threat.

The Departments of the Taoiseach and Enterprise, both located in Government Buildings on Kildare Street, were also evacuated.

What turned out to be another false threat was also made to the Labour Court which sits at Lansdowne House on Lansdowne Road in Dublin 4.

Staff were advised at 1.45pm on Friday that a threat had been delivered by phone to its reception desk and as a result all cases listed for the afternoon were abandoned.

