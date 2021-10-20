Gardaí are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Kildare

A man in his 80s has died following a three-vehicle collision on the M9 near Castledermot, Co Kildare this morning.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been taken to hospital following the collision. The male’s condition is currently described as serious while the woman’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the collision which occurred shortly after 7am between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the M9 Southbound.

The deceased male, who was driving one of the cars was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition, where he later died.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place but it has since reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



