Gardaí appealing for witnesses after woman (20s) allegedly assaulted in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in Cork on Tuesday.

Gardaí say the woman was walking between Buttevant and Liscarroll when the driver of a car stopped and spoke to her.

The driver allegedly proceeded to assault the woman and then left the scene.

She was brought to Cork University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was traveling the R522 Buttevant to Liscarroll Road between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, particular road users with dash cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

