Gardai appealing for witnesses after man and woman (60s) attacked by armed intruders

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man and a woman were assaulted in their home following a break-in on Saturday night by armed intruders.

The victims, aged in their 60s, were taken to the nearby St James Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 11:30pm on Saturday when two armed men broke into the home in the Merton Park area of Dublin 8 - known locally as 'The Tenters' and assaulted the occupants before leaving the scene in a white van.

Gardai are urging the public to come forward if they were in the vicinity between 10:15pm and 11:45pm on Saturday.

They are especially interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam footage who were in the area at the time and saw the vehicle in question between approximately 10:30pm and midnight.

It is described as a small white Ford Transit Connect van with an 06D registration and a roof rack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.

