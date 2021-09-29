| 7.2°C Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Kevin Power.

Mr Power is missing from the Castletroy area of Limerick since 25th September 2021.

He is described as being 5’11” in height, of normal build and with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy zip-up hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Kevin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

