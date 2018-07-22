Gardai appealing for information on missing girl (17)

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl.

Anastasia Iancova was last seen at her home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13 on Thursday evening at around 5pm.

She is described as being approximately 5'7" in height, of slim build with long brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing in her lower lip. When last seen she was wearing ripped black jeans and a short white top.

Anyone who has seen Anastasia or who can assist in locating her, are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

