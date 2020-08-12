Gardaí appealing for information in relation to car set on fire in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in in the Brenmore Court area of Balbriggan at approximately 5:55pm on Tuesday.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the vehicle has since been removed from the scene for a technical examination.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 5:45pm - 6:15pm, to contact them at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors