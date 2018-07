Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in locating missing teenager Dylan Lavele from Dundalk in Co Louth.

Gardai appealing for help in locating missing teen (17)

Dylan (17) is from the Gyles’ Quay area of Dundalk and was last seen on July 14.

He is described as 5’10, of slim build with brown eyes and fair hair with a black patch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

