Gardaí appeal to public for info on missing Louth teen Charmaine Kelly

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Charmaine Kelly, who has been missing from Drogheda, Co Louth since the April 5, 2021.

Charmaine is described as 5’ 6” in height, of slight build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a Grey Diesel jacket, a black cropped denim jacket underneath, black jeans and white puma runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Charmaine’s safety are and seeking assistance from the public in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Irish Independent