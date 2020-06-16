Gardaí appeal to public after woman seriously assaulted on Dublin seafront

Gardaí are issuing an appeal to walkers, runners, taxi drivers and delivery drivers after a serious assault of a woman took place last month in Sandycove, Co Dublin.

The assault took place shortly after midnight on Monday, May 25 in the vicinity of the seafront along Sandycove and gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a man.

They are appealing to any people who were in the Sandycove area, particularly along the seafront walkway area between 12am to 1.30am and may have information or relevant dash-cam footage.

Gardaí are interested in speaking to a lone white man, of average build, approximately 5’7”, with dark hair, who was wearing a hoodie reported to be in the area at the time.

"Members of the public can contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.

