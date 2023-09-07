Gardaí appeal to people with footage of tragic Cork Ironman event to contact them

Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone who may have footage of the tragic Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork, last month in which two men died to contact them.

Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath and 64-year-old Canadian man Ivan Chittenden both lost their lives while participating at the event on August 20.

Both men passed away in separate incidents during the swim section of the triathlon.

Gardaí are currently assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

They are now appealing to the public for assistance “regarding a fatal incident that occurred at a sporting event on Sunday morning, 20th August 2023 in Youghal, Co Cork”.

“Two men (40s and 60s) who were taking part in this event passed away,” gardaí said.

They are requesting that anyone who was present at the swimming section of this event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact gardaí at Midleton.

The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time, as members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for collection.

Earlier this month a memorial service was held for Mr Chittenden, who was due to celebrate his milestone 65th birthday in October.

Ivan, who was a keen sportsman, retired two years ago from his job as a partner with Ernst and Young. He was predeceased by his first wife Dianne Dyer, who died suddenly in 2011.

He began training for marathons and Ironman events in the wake of his bereavement. He subsequently met his second wife Dr Siobhan Hyland during a trip to Paris.

Ivan is survived by his wife, his stepchildren Jack and Kate, his brother Roger, mother in law Patricia Hyland, extended family and friends. He split his time between Toronto and Dallas where his wife is employed.

A cremation service previously took place in the Rocky Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The online tribute says that Ivan was a long time runner who became an endurance athlete in his early 50s.

“He competed in Ironman races across the globe, from Canada to Zell am See, Austria and completed all six of the World Marathon Majors,” it read.

It says that in 2012 he met his “cherished Siobhan” and began a “romance for the ages.”

“Ivan was a consummate professional, a wonderful friend, and encouraging mentor to all who knew him. His legacy of love and kindness will endure.” it said.

Meanwhile, his trainer Lisa Bentley previously said that Ivan was “doing what he loved” when he died at the Ironman event.

Eleven time Ironman Champion, Lisa Bentley, said that while she taught Ivan in the sport of triathlon and honed his marathon running for twelve years her role was more about “walking beside him as a friend”.

“He was my friend. He was my family. Those are not words. That is a fact. I will miss him very much,” she said.

“I know in my heart that he was doing what he loved when he left us. Ivan was in the shape of his life. He kept getting faster as he got older.”

Meanwhile, mourners who packed into St Brigid’s church in Grangegeeth near Slane, Co Meath, for the funeral of Brendan Wall were told how the 46-year-old entered the water with a smile on his face.

Fr Gerry Boyle said: “He was very excited and had a big smile on his face, his fiancée Tina, his family and his in laws were there to support him and wave him off'.

Mr Wall’s coffin was adorned with a photo of him and Tina who became engaged earlier this summer.

Family members laid a number of items, a cycling helmet, golf club and a Meath jersey as worn by the All Ireland winning teams in the '80s, at the altar, signifying Brendan's love of sport.

He had played football with the Rathkenny club in Ireland and when he moved to the UK and was based in Solihull he lined out for Birmingham based Sean McDermotts.

The Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger was sung and drew a huge round of applause from the congregation.

Gardaí at Midleton Garda Station can be contacted on 021-4621550 or via email at Midleton.IncidentRoom@garda.ie