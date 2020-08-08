Gardai appeal to find boy (15) missing for a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since last week.

Husseyn Souleymani is described as being 5'11", with short black hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

He has been missing since August 1 and when last seen, Husseyn was wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit and a blue sleeveless coat.

Husseyn is known to frequent the Tallaght and Firhouse areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors