Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a Greek tourist who has gone missing in Ireland.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a Greek tourist who has gone missing in Ireland.

Gardai appeal for witnesses to help trace missing tourist

Athanasios Dritselis (28) was last seen on Munster Street, Dublin 7 on August 24 at 10pm.

He is described as being 6'5" in height, black hair and slim build with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors