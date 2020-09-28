Gardaí appeal for witnesses into unexplained death of John Hannigan (48) in south Dublin

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information into the unexplained death of John Hannigan (48 years) on February 20 after he was found in the hallway of his apartment in south Dublin.

Mr Hannigan was found in the hallway of his apartment complex on Grosvenor Road, Rathmines at around 6pm that evening and was rushed to St. James' Hospital, where he later passed away.

A post-mortem was completed, with the results not being released for “operational reasons” according to a garda spokesperson.

Investigating Gardaí have found that on January 3 at 1.30pm, Mr Hannigan travelled to Balally in Sandyford where he met a relative “briefly”.

“Unfortunately, Gardaí have failed to identify witnesses who may be in a position to provide an account of Mr. Hannigan’s movements between the time when he left this area until he was discovered in his apartment complex on 20th February,” said the spokesperson

Gardaí are continuing to investigate “all circumstances” of his death as they have not been able to determine if it was due to natural or accidental circumstances.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, who has not already come forward, to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have information on John's movements from New Year period to 20th February 2020,” said the spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Online Editors