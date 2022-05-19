Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Tipperary earlier today.

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a male in his 30s, did not require medical treatment.

The man’s body has since been removed from the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Meanwhile, the southbound lane of the motorway remained closed subsequently between junctions 11 at Cahir south and junction 12 for Mitchelstown north.

Traffic diversions were in place while garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Gardaí at Cahir are appealing for any witnessed to come forward.

Those with dash-cam or other footage from the M8 between junctions 11 and 12 at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to gardaí while anyone with information is asked to contact the Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

