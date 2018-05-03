Gardai appeal for witnesses following armed post office raid

Gardai have released details of the suspected getaway car used in an armed post office raid this morning and appealed for anyone who may have seen the robbery to contact them.

Gardai have released details of the suspected getaway car used in an armed post office raid this morning and appealed for anyone who may have seen the robbery to contact them.

Three masked men carried out an armed robbery at a post office in Cleaboy Co Waterford this morning.

One of the men was armed when the gang entered the post office at around 11am this morning. The trio stole a sum of money and made their getaway in a car which was found burnt out a short time later.

Gardai have now said it is believed that the suspects left the scene in a red Renault Laguna and headed in the direction of Old Kilmeaden Road. A red Renault Laguna was found a short time later burnt out at Carriganore, Waterford.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, or spotted the car before or after the raid, to come forward. Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident after gardaí carried out a follow up search.

They are being detained at Waterford garda station. The scene is currently sealed off and investigations are continuing.

Gardai have not released any information on the gun involved or the sum of cash that was taken.

Anyone with any information is asked in Waterford on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardai have also appealed for anyone who may have been driving in the area with dashcams during the relevant time or may have CCTV footage from commercial premises to also contact them.

Online Editors