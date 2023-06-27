Gardaí appeal for witnesses following alleged assault at Slieve League in Co Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault that took place in Co Donegal over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

Two people, a man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s, have been arrested following an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred at Slieve League.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in Donegal.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate this investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, and Sunday evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.