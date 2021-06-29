Gardaí appeal for witnesses as woman (80s) dies in Waterford collision

A woman in her 80s has died following a two-car collision in Co Waterford this afternoon.

Three other people involved in the incident are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision occurred on the R682 between Tramore and Tramore Cross at approximately 4pm.

The four people, two occupants from each car, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

The woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the road and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R682 at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam footage) to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore garda station on 051-391620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



