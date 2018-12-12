Gardai are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in south Dublin on Sunday night.

Gardai appeal for witnesses after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in south Dublin

The incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 12:43am and 02:14am.

Gardai said they also have particular interest in the movements of the woman in the Mountjoy area of Dublin 1 between 2:14am until 3:44am.

According to gardai, the male suspect is in his late 20s or early 30s with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt.

The woman was wearing a long black dress and the incident is alleged to have occurred in a car.

Today, gardai are appealing for witnesses who noticed noticed anything suspicious in the areas that night.

They are also appealing to motorists with dashcam footage relating to the above times and locations.

Witnesses or any person who can assist are asked to contact Gardai in Irishtown Garda station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

