Emergency services at scene of house fire where woman 50s passed away

An investigation is underway after a woman (50s) died following a house fire in Dublin last night.

The alarm was raised at Stannaway Avenue, Crumlin at around 9pm and the woman died at the scene after firefighters from the Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Her body was found inside the house.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are working towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The scene has been preserved and her body will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall.

The State Pathologist has been notified and is to conduct a post mortem examination.

According to gardaí, the results of this examination will determine the course of the investigation.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Crumlin Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6244, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," said a spokesperson.

Online Editors