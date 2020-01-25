GARDAÍ have issued an appeal for witnesses after a teenager (15) was stabbed on a beach in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager (15) is stabbed on a beach in north Dublin

The youth was brought by car to Malahide Garda Station after he sustained a stab wound at Portmarnock Beach at approximately 9.30pm on Friday evening.

It is understood by gardaí that he was involved in an altercation between two groups of young people.

The teenager was treated by the armed support unit (ASU) at the station and then brought by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

According to a garda spokesperson, his condition is currently stable and garda scene of crime officers are examining the scene.

"Gardaí are anxious to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Strand, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9pm and 10pm or to anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation," said Superintendent Gerry Donnelly.

He also issued an appeal for people who used public transport in the area.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have been using public transport in that vicinity and came across large groups of youths availing of transport services," he added.

There have been no arrests made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 6664600 or the Garda Confidential Line on1800 666 111.

Online Editors