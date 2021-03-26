Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenage male dies in Tipperary collision

The teenager was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he subsequently passed away.

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for information after a male in his late teens died as a result of a single vehicle in Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, last week.

The collision occurred on the N74 near Kilfeacle on Thursday, March 18, between 8pm and 9pm.

Three occupants of the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where the teenage male subsequently passed away.

The N74 at Kilfeacle was closed for a period of time while a technical examination took place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of the 18th March 2021, who may have camera (dash cam) footage, is also asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.





Online Editors