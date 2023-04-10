Gardaí are today appealing for witnesses after a talented young GAA player died in a fatal incident involving a quad bike at a wooded area in Laois.

The incident took place near Ballyshanduff, Ballybrittas on Sunday, April 9.

The boy, named locally as David Brown (15), who was a member of Portlaoise GAA Club, was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital where he passed away.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm and involved a quad bike with two boys on board.

Portlaoise GAA Club said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. David was one of our very best and brightest. In football and in hurling. For club and county.

"Vibrant, fearless, skilful, determined, proud – a shining star on every team he played for. Brilliant attitude and manners, always respectful to his coaches and his teammates, always willing to listen and to learn.”

David was someone who was “already a hero in the eyes of so many” of the youngest players in the GAA club.

"David was a cast iron prospect for the future of our senior teams, It is difficult to process this. We will do our best to support each other over the times ahead."

A second teen was also removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.