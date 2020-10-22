Gardaí appeal for witnesses after suspected hit and run in Kildare yesterday

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a suspected hit and run in Co Kildare yesterday.

A 34-year-old male cyclist was discovered with injuries on the R403 Dublin Road, in Longtown North, Clane at approximately 1.40pm on October 21.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nass Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors