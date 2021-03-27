Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stabbing incident on Samuel Beckett Bridge 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a stabbing on Dublin’s Samuel Beckett Bridge on Monday evening that left a man hospitalised.

The assault and public order incident which involved “a large number of youths” occurred shortly after 7pm.

It is understood the clashes involved two rival gangs of youths and that the injured male was stabbed during the incident near the Convention Centre in Dublin’s Docklands.

The injured party was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Videos of the brief altercation on social media show dozens of youths clashing on the bridge amid evening traffic. A second video shows gardaí at the scene and attending to a person lying on the ground.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling on the bridge or in the area that includes Sir John Rogerson's Quay and Guild Street between 7pm-8pm and may have camera (dash cam) footage, are also asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors